North Georgia father reunited with family after ICE detainment; daughter remains in custody

DALTON, Ga. — After weeks in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, a north Georgia man has been reunited with his family.

Jose Arias-Tover posted bond on Thursday. He was arrested during a traffic stop and was being held in the Stewart Detention Center.

WTVC-TV was there as Arias-Tover reunited with his family in Dalton. Family members reported that was supposed to leave earlier on Thursday, but was postponed by a forgotten medical exam.

His daughter, 19-year-old Ximena Arias-Cristobal, remains in custody at the same detention center.

Arias-Cristobal, a student at Dalton State University, was arrested earlier this month and charged with making an illegal right turn.

Police later said they mistakenly pulled over Arias-Cristobal instead of the truck that made an illegal right turn.

“While we certainly regret the circumstances that led us to where we are here today, we always feel like it’s best to make sure that we make corrections,” Dalton Police Deputy Chief Chris Crossen said.

ICE officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that despite those charges being dropped, they still plan to move forward with removal proceedings for Arias-Cristobal.

