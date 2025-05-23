Marietta tenants fear homelessness after learning apartment complex may be demolished

MARIETTA, Ga. — Tenants at a Cobb County apartment complex say they may be forced into homelessness in just a few months after learning that the property has been sold and is slated for demolition.

Residents at the Campus Edge Apartments in Marietta held a rally Thursday, demanding answers from the new owners, Campus Realty Advisors, after rumors began circulating that the complex will be torn down to make way for new student housing.

Many tenants said they were blindsided by the news and still haven’t received any formal notice.

“I was told over the phone that there are plans to demolish our complex, which was shocking to me,” said Taya Jones, a tenant who recently signed a lease through 2026.

Jones said that when she contacted the new owners on Thursday, she was told current leases would be honored only through July 31.

Another resident, Raven McGuire, said tenants are calling for transparency.

“To them, this is just a place to make money. To us, this is where we live,” McGuire said. “If it comes to July, you can’t find an apartment in just one month. We’re students. We have jobs.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The Marietta City Council approved a rezoning ordinance for the property in March, allowing for redevelopment into new student housing.

Renderings of the proposed buildings show a modernized complex with updated amenities.

But many of the current residents chose Campus Edge because of its affordability and proximity to Kennesaw State University, especially since many do not have cars.

Tenants told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers that they currently pay around $650 per month for rent.

They’ve compared that to other student housing options in the area, which cost $200 to $300 more per month.

Meanwhile, traditional one-bedroom apartments in Marietta often run nearly double what they currently pay.

“KSU has created a housing crisis. When the freshman or upperclassman can’t get dorms, they get student housing apartment complexes, and a lot of these apartments or a lot of these dorms are already filled,” said Shelby Stansberry, a founder of the Campus Edge Tenant Association. “Now I have to find an apartment that’s affordable and within walking distance or has access to a bus to get to work. Most residents are going to have to figure that out.”

Stansberry also said that maintenance issues have worsened since the sale. Tenants report broken mailboxes, leaky ceilings, and a gushing water main.

Some say the on-site maintenance staff stopped responding to requests, citing the impending demolition.

“We have maintenance requests that need to be filled,” Stansberry said. “But the maintenance man told us there was no point because of the demolition.”

Beyond the logistical and financial strain, residents say they simply don’t have the resources to move, either financially or in terms of support.

Keita Martin said he was sleeping in his car before moving into Campus Edge in January.

“It’s literally the moment where my whole life could’ve turned around, and now you’re telling me I have to find a new place to live at the last moment,” he said.

Jones told Rogers that her owner did promise to try to help residents find deals at nearby complexes, but tenants say that so far, those efforts haven’t materialized.

Rogers reached out to Campus Realty Advisors for comment but has not yet received a response.,

©2025 Cox Media Group