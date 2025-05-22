Lake Lanier closures: Number of parks closing will be cut down to 11, US Rep. says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will scale back on the number of recreational sites at Lake Lanier that will be temporarily closed.

Channel 2 Action News first told you on Tuesday about the plans to close more than 20 lakeside parks due to the USACE’s current staffing levels.

Rep. Rich McCormick represents the Georgia 7th Congressional District, which includes Lake Lanier. In a statement released late Wednesday night, McCormick said the U.S. Army Corps will now only close 11 sites.

“I spoke with the U.S. Army Corps today about the planned closures at Lake Lanier. I pushed hard for a better solution, and they listened. All boat ramps will remain open, and only 11 recreation sites will close temporarily, not the 21 originally planned. I am grateful for the partnership of local leaders like Senator Greg Dolezal in advocating for our community,” McCormick said.

Lake Lanier has 76 recreational areas.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers operates 37 parks and campgrounds, 10 marinas and Lake Lanier Islands. It leases out 40 parks and campgrounds to local governments and other organizations.

It’s unclear which 11 sites will be closed.

The USACE launched a new website on Thursday where you can see the current status for a recreational area, campground, boat ramp or beaches operated by the agency.

You can click here to access it.

“Public safety and service quality continue to be our highest priorities. As we manage available resources, some sites may experience reduced operations or temporary closures. These difficult decisions are based on our ability to ensure visitors have a safe and consistent experience,” Stephen L. Hill, USACE director of Operations and Regulatory Programs, said.

“These decisions are not made lightly because we understand the importance of USACE recreation areas to the public and their vacation plans, especially during the summer season,” he added.

