These spots on GA rivers and lakes could be closed this summer

ATLANTA — Campgrounds and beaches at several Georgia lakes and rivers are being closed for the summer.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which oversees the operations of recreation sites, says some are closing for public health, but others won’t open because of staffing shortages.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
All of them won’t fully close, officials say. Some may just see limited operations, and others could reopen later in the summer as the staffing shortage is addressed.
They say staffing levels don’t allow them to maintain park supervision, maintenance, and safety monitoring.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers confirmed to Channel 2 Action News on Tuesday that the closures are due to government budget cuts.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
The areas affected include:
Allatoona Lake
- Victoria Day Use Area
- Payne Campground
Chattahoochee and Flint rivers
- Public Shoreline Area
Walter F. George Lake
- Bluff Creek Day Use Area
- Hardridge Creek Campground
Lake George W. Andrews
- East Bank Day Use Area/Lower Pool
- Balus Creek
- Belton Bridge
- Burton Mill
- Keiths Bridge
- Little Hall
- Little Ridge
- Little River
- Long Hollow
- Lula
- Mountain View
- Old Federal Day Use
- Robinson
- Sardis Creek
- Simpson
- Thompson Bridge
- Tidwell
- Two Mile
- Upper Overlook
- Van Pugh North & South
- Vanns Tavern
©2025 Cox Media Group