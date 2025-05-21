These spots on GA rivers and lakes could be closed this summer

ATLANTA — Campgrounds and beaches at several Georgia lakes and rivers are being closed for the summer.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which oversees the operations of recreation sites, says some are closing for public health, but others won’t open because of staffing shortages.

All of them won’t fully close, officials say. Some may just see limited operations, and others could reopen later in the summer as the staffing shortage is addressed.

They say staffing levels don’t allow them to maintain park supervision, maintenance, and safety monitoring.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers confirmed to Channel 2 Action News on Tuesday that the closures are due to government budget cuts.

The areas affected include:

Allatoona Lake

Victoria Day Use Area

Payne Campground

Chattahoochee and Flint rivers

Public Shoreline Area

Walter F. George Lake

Bluff Creek Day Use Area

Hardridge Creek Campground

Lake George W. Andrews

East Bank Day Use Area/Lower Pool

Lake Lanier

Balus Creek

Belton Bridge

Burton Mill

Keiths Bridge

Little Hall

Little Ridge

Little River

Long Hollow

Lula

Mountain View

Old Federal Day Use

Robinson

Sardis Creek

Simpson

Thompson Bridge

Tidwell

Two Mile

Upper Overlook

Van Pugh North & South

Vanns Tavern

