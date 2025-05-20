20 parks to close on Lake Lanier

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages Lake Lanier, tells Channel 2 Action News that it is planning to close more than 20 lakeside parks due to government budget cuts.

“I hate to hear that they’re closing them. Sorry to hear that,” said boater John Howkins.

Lake Lanier has 76 recreational areas. The US Army Corps of Engineers operates 37 parks and campgrounds, 10 marinas, and Lake Lanier Islands. It leases out 40 parks and campgrounds to local governments and other organizations.

It isn’t yet known if the parks slated for closure are Corps-operated or leased, and if there is a timeline for closings.

“We really like coming to Lake Lanier. We love exploring the parks and hanging out. It’s a beautiful area. The closing of parks really does bother me, because a lot of people enjoy these parks. They really like coming out here. It’s a great place for kids to come out and play, too,” said visitor Billy Brown.

The US Army Corps of Engineers had complained in the past about the rising costs of staffing and maintaining park recreational areas.

One boater said that with the new emphasis on cutting federal expenditures, it makes sense for the USACE to shift that responsibility and a financial burden to local governments.

“With the cuts in the present administration, they’re probably going to leave the counties and states to take over a lot of these. I don’t know how it’s going to work out in the long run, but I guess we will see,” Greg Burke told Channel 2’s Tom Regan.

One viewer contacted Channel 2 Action News and said that Two Mile Creek Park on Lake Lanier in Forsyth County was closed Tuesday, although that has not been confirmed.

