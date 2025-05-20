This metro Atlanta city is ranked No. 1 on new ‘Best Places to Live in the U.S.’ list

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — U.S. News and World Report unveiled its new ranking for “250 Best Places to Live in the U.S.”

A metro Atlanta city can claim the top spot.

Johns Creek ranked No. 1 for its "top-rated schools, safe neighborhoods and a strong sense of community," according to the report.

The north Fulton city edged out Carmel, Indiana and Pearland, Texas for the top spot. Nearby cities Alpharetta and Roswell ranked No. 24 and No. 52 respectively.

U.S. News & World Report says it ranked 250 cities based on each city’s value, desirability, job market and quality of life. Its research team also conducted public surveys for factors people consider when choosing a place to live.

Here are all the Georgia cities that made the 250 list.

Johns Creek (No. 1 overall) Alpharetta (No. 24 overall) Roswell (No. 52 overall) Dalton (No. 147 overall) Smyrna (No. 158 overall) Warner Robins (No. 176 overall)

You can click here to see the full rankings for the U.S.

