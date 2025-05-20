‘Cheers’ star George Wendt dies at age 76

George Wendt, who starred as beer-swilling bar regular Norm Peterson on “Cheers," has died at the age of 76.

ABC News reported the actor’s death Tuesday.

His family released a statement to CNN confirming his passing.

“George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him. He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time,” a representative for the family said.

Greeted with a resounding “Norm!” as he would enter the namesake bar, Wendt would appear in every episode of the long-running sitcom.

