Woman accused of dragging Gwinnett officer wants to see the body camera footage

GRAYSON, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman who was accused of dragging a police officer with a car and starting a SWAT standoff is fighting her charges and trying to clear her name.

Shawndia Rogers told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that there is evidence that would set the record straight, if police will release it.

In January 2024, police say Rogers dragged an officer behind her car for more than 15 feet, in what they described as “a very dangerous situation.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police responded to a shots fired call at a tractor supply store on Athens Highway and detained her husband. He was never charged.

When she says she challenged officers about needing to see her driver’s license, she was also detained.

“I put my hands on the steering wheel and was reaching for my door, and I’m telling them I’m scared and uncomfortable,” Rogers described.

But police say she resisted and Tased her several times.

When one officer tried to get into her car, Rogers says she drove off, but denied causing the officer minor injuries.

“It’s automatic fight or flight. I’m not gonna let you kill me,” Rogers said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The chase ended at her home in Grayson where Rogers barricaded herself in a home with four children before surrendering.

Johnson was there in January 2024 as police surrounded Rogers’ home and waited on her to turn herself in.

Police say Rogers was armed and made threats to shoot officers. A window at the home remains damaged from the incident.

Now out on bond, she told Johnson that she spends her days sifting through legal documents trying to fight her aggravated assault and obstruction charges.

“I thought they was trying to kill me. I didn’t do anything for you to tase me,” she said.

Rogers, who spent more than two months in jail before being released on bond, now represents herself in court. She has filed federal lawsuits claiming her rights were violated and is fighting eviction from the same home where the standoff occurred.

Rogers admits she regrets one aspect of the initial encounter with officers: “I would have just given my memorized license number at the time.”

Police and prosecutors have not released body camera video from the incident. The Gwinnett County Police Department declined to comment on the ongoing case.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group