Showers, storms ahead for Memorial Day weekend

Heading into Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start to summer, shower and storm chances are going up.

There won’t be a whole lot of rain Saturday, but we will see a few downpours. Isolated strong and severe storms are possible.

Scattered showers and storms are likely Sunday as well, along with the risk for a strong or severe storm. More widespread rain and storms move into north Georgia on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Areas around metro Atlanta could see one to two inches between now and Wednesday, and west Georgia could have some heavier amounts.

