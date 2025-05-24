Viral food critic Keith Lee awards metro Atlanta pizzeria $50,000 for community engagement

CONYERS, Ga. — A metro Atlanta pizzeria known for giving back to the community is now having something given back to them.

Viral TikTok food critic Keith Lee partnered with Toast, who provides point-of-sale systems for restaurants across the country, to recognize one restaurant that “knows it’s the little things that count.”

After combing through submissions across the country, Sharpiros Pizzeria in Conyers was chosen as the winner.

Earlier this week, Lee surprised the owners of Sharpiros with a $50,000 check.

“What we love about the winner goes past food. This restaurant is built for the community,” Lee said.

Sharpiros offers mentorship programs to kids in the community and free pizza to students with good grades. And three times a week, the owners give $500 to their 100th customer of the day.

Leftover pizza also doesn’t go to waste. Instead, it’s given to families in need.

But Lee decided that rewarding just one restaurant wasn’t enough. He also handed out $5,000 each to two other restaurants, including The Wing Suite in Lawrenceville.

Last year, Lee visited Tacos y Mariscos Ofelia in Warner Robins and paid for three months of the restaurant’s rent so they wouldn’t have to worry about staying open.

But in 2023, Lee listed Atlanta at the bottom of his list of top cities list, saying it was “too hard to get food."

