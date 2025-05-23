7-year-old drowns in GA lake, 2 other kids rushed to hospital

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 7-year-old boy has died and two others are in the hospital after being rescued from a Georgia lake on Friday afternoon.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the three boys were swimming in the public fishing area of Lake Tobesofkee around 2:30 p.m. when they suddenly went under the water.

The fire department was able to pull the 8-year-old and 10-year-old boys from the water and take them to a hospital.

The 8-year-old is listed in critical condition, but both boys are stable.

The 7-year-old was located unresponsive and pronounced dead on scene. His name hasn’t been released.

The sheriff’s office says the incident is still under investigation.

