Man tries to sell cocaine at GA business, deputies say

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia deputies said a 46-year-old man is behind bars after he tried to sell illegal drugs at a business.
On Thursday, Crisp County officials said Anthony Wallace, 46, of Smithville, Ga. scheduled to meet at a business in Crisp County to sell cocaine.
Officials said that after the deal was done, the Mid-South Narcotics Task Force intercepted and Wallace was arrested.
He was taken to the Crisp County Jail.
Wallace is charged with the sale of cocaine and the use of a communication facility in a drug transaction.
