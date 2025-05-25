Woman shot at MARTA Midtown Station

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said an argument led to a woman being shot early Sunday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., Atlanta officers were called to the MARTA Midtown Station on 10th Street NE regarding a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The woman was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Her identity was not released.

According to APD, there was an argument between ‘known parties’ that escalated to gunfire, and the victim may have been an unintended target.

APD was notified that MARTA police had detained a possible suspect near the scene. Their age and identity were not released.

Investigators are working to learn the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

