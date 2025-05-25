Officials identify north GA man who killed wife, girlfriend before turning gun on himself

DALTON, Ga. — Police in Dalton have identified three people shot and killed earlier this week.

Dalton police said 37-year-old Kevin Andrew Akins of Dalton shot and killed his wife, 35-year-old Rebeca Nicole Akins, at her apartment on Murray Avenue sometime during the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Investigators said that Kevin Akins then went to an apartment on Shadow Lane, where he shot and killed his girlfriend, Cindel Mae Rhoden, 33, and then shot and killed himself.

Friday evening, officers conducted a welfare check on Rebeca Akins after coworkers reported that she had not been seen or heard from in several days.

Surveillance video showed Kevin Akins leaving the apartment at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators were able to track the suspect’s vehicle to another apartment complex.

While waiting for a search warrant for an apartment unit at the location in the early morning hours on Saturday, police saw a man arrive at the scene and enter the apartment using a key.

DPD later learned that he was Rhoden’s father and had come to check on Cindel after she had not been heard from for a few days. The man then came back outside and called 911 to report that he’d found his daughter and another man shot to death.

No word on a motive. The investigation is ongoing.

