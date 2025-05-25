2 boating accidents, 12 BUIs so far for Memorial Day weekend 2025

GEORGIA — As Memorial Day weekend continues, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources reminds the public to stay safe while enjoying outdoor activities.

On Sunday, The DNR releases its annual Memorial Day boating under the influence (BUI) report on Sunday.

On Saturday, game wardens charged 12 people with BUIs. This included three in Acworth, two in Thomson, five in Metter, one in Albany, and another in Brunswick.

On Saturday, game wardens also responded to two boating incidents.

The first was happened around 8 p.m. near the Savannah River. Officials said debris from a vessel was floating down the river. The DNR said game wardens found the operator about 100 years from the boat landing, where he had tried to trailer his vessel.

The DNR said while trying to trailer the boat, the operator fell into the water but was able to hold onto the vessel and stop the engine.

After stopping the engine, the vessel sank. The operator swam to the bank, where the game wardens found him. He was arrested for BUI. His age and identity were not released.

The second incident happened Saturday just after 11 p.m. on Jekyll Creek in Glynn County.

Officials said a jet drive dual console boat ran over the Jekyll Jetties and stopped 20 yards into the marsh on an oyster bed.

While four people were on the boat, there were no reported injuries.

