14 facing RICO charges in middle GA drug investigation

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — More than a dozen people have been arrested and charged following a joint drug investigation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced.

On Wednesday, authorities conducted arrest warrants on 13 people in Milledgeville.

The GBI said this is after a 13-month drug investigation.

The following people were arrested:

Bobby Dean Dewberry, 39, of Milledgeville

Joseph Lee Harrison, 46, of Milledgeville

Cedeki Latredd Harris, 51, of Milledgeville

Tom Burgess III, 50, of Milledgeville

Akito Lajuan Brezial, 51, of Milledgeville

Kadarius Tra-von Marquis Wilson, 21, of Milledgeville

Cornelius Goodman, 56, of Milledgeville

Eric Dixon, 47, of Gordon, Ga.

Dominique Cannie, 34, of Irwinton, Ga.

De’Andre Derelle Morris, 23, of Milledgeville

Altouise Migule Harris, 52, of Milledgeville

Stacey Lynn Spires, 52, of Milledgeville

Nikia Eitchie Pinkston, 44, of Milledgeville

Each is charged with one count of violation of the Racketeer Influence & Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act, and further indictments are expected.

Officials said Tony Alfonso Wright, 55, of Milledgeville, Ga, turned himself in late Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities are still searching for Tyree Deshon Havior, 33, of Milledgeville.

Anyone with information is asked to call GBI-MGGTF at 478-207-1301. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-597-8477, submitting a tip online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

