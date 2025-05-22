14 facing RICO charges in middle GA drug investigation

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — More than a dozen people have been arrested and charged following a joint drug investigation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced.
On Wednesday, authorities conducted arrest warrants on 13 people in Milledgeville.
The GBI said this is after a 13-month drug investigation.
The following people were arrested:
- Bobby Dean Dewberry, 39, of Milledgeville
- Joseph Lee Harrison, 46, of Milledgeville
- Cedeki Latredd Harris, 51, of Milledgeville
- Tom Burgess III, 50, of Milledgeville
- Akito Lajuan Brezial, 51, of Milledgeville
- Kadarius Tra-von Marquis Wilson, 21, of Milledgeville
- Cornelius Goodman, 56, of Milledgeville
- Eric Dixon, 47, of Gordon, Ga.
- Dominique Cannie, 34, of Irwinton, Ga.
- De’Andre Derelle Morris, 23, of Milledgeville
- Altouise Migule Harris, 52, of Milledgeville
- Stacey Lynn Spires, 52, of Milledgeville
- Nikia Eitchie Pinkston, 44, of Milledgeville
Each is charged with one count of violation of the Racketeer Influence & Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act, and further indictments are expected.
Officials said Tony Alfonso Wright, 55, of Milledgeville, Ga, turned himself in late Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities are still searching for Tyree Deshon Havior, 33, of Milledgeville.
Anyone with information is asked to call GBI-MGGTF at 478-207-1301. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-597-8477, submitting a tip online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
