North GA man accused of offering teen tattoo in exchange for sex at Chick-fil-A

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A north Georgia man has been arrested after police say he tried to meet a teenager at Chick-fil-A for sex.

Collegedale, Tenn. police say they were called to the restaurant for a possible sexual encounter. The manager pointed out a car that was leaving and officers pulled it over.

They say the driver, 29-year-old Bradley Zach Wolchuk, was deleting things from his phone while speaking with officers.

The Ringgold, Ga. man later admitted to investigators that he had been having sexually explicit communication with a 17-year-old boy he met earlier in the day.

Wolchuk said he offered the teen a tattoo in exchange for sexual favors.

He was arrested and charged with solicitation of a minor, trafficking for a commercial sex act and unlawful removal of registration.

“Our officers acted quickly and professionally to prevent a serious crime,” said Chief Jack Sapp. “We are grateful for the cooperation of the business staff and the victim, whose timely report allowed us to intervene.”

Wolchuk is currently being held in the Hamilton County, Tenn. Jail on a $50,000 bond.

