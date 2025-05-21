Former GA mayor indicted on more than 50 counts of credit card fraud

HULL, Ga. — A former mayor accused of credit card fraud is now behind bars, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Paul Walton, 58, of McDonough, turned himself in to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on May 8.

Walton, the former Mayor of Hull, was accused of using his city credit card for personal use.

The GBI said Walton served as the Mayor of Hull from 2019 to 2023.

In January 2024, the GBI was requested by the Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office to investigate Walton.

This case was turned over to the Northern Judicial Circuit grand jury on April 21, 2025.

Walton was indicted for one count of violation of oath of office, one count of felony theft by taking, and 54 counts of financial transaction card fraud.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the GBI Office of Special Investigations at 404-239-2106. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-597-8477, online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

