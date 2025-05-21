Dog owners charged with breaking into GA animal shelter, stealing dog scheduled for euthanasia

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were arrested following an animal shelter burglary, Georgia deputies say.

Over the weekend, Jones County deputies began investigating after an alleged break-in at the Jones County Animal Shelter.

Investigators said James and Donald Spicer of Macon broke into the shelter and stole a dog that had been scheduled for euthanasia due to a prior biting incident.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects were the dog’s former owners, who were accused of taking matters into their own hands.

On Tuesday, Inv. Hall, the JCSO and the US Marshals arrested and charged the pair with burglary in the second degree.

"We want to thank all agencies involved for their assistance in bringing these individuals into custody," the JCSO said.

