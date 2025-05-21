Georgia Tech student dies after being shot in the head at off-campus apartment

ATLANTA — The Georgia Tech student who was shot in the head on Sunday evening near the school’s campus has died.

Atlanta police said the 22-year-old victim died on Tuesday. Their investigation is ongoing.

Police received reports of the shooting just before 7 p.m. Sunday, and officers responded to The Connector Apartments at 699 Spring Street NW.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On its website, The Connector advertises the building as “Georgia Tech off-campus housing.”

The victim’s identity has not been released, and police have not revealed any information about the suspect or a motive.

After the shooting, some students who live in the building expressed fear for their safety and told Channel 2 they were looking for a new place to live.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group