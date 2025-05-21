Georgia Tech student dies after being shot in the head at off-campus apartment

ATLANTA — The Georgia Tech student who was shot in the head on Sunday evening near the school’s campus has died.
Atlanta police said the 22-year-old victim died on Tuesday. Their investigation is ongoing.
Police received reports of the shooting just before 7 p.m. Sunday, and officers responded to The Connector Apartments at 699 Spring Street NW.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On its website, The Connector advertises the building as “Georgia Tech off-campus housing.”
The victim’s identity has not been released, and police have not revealed any information about the suspect or a motive.
After the shooting, some students who live in the building expressed fear for their safety and told Channel 2 they were looking for a new place to live.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Fight outside McDonald’s in DeKalb County ends in shootout, police say
- We now have 4 candidates running to be Georgia’s next governor
- Man found dead on top of tank at Cartersville manufacturing plant
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group