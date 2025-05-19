Man shot in the head at apartment building, Atlanta police investigating

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting in which a man was shot in the head.

Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to The Connector Apartments at 699 Spring Street NW.

On its website, The Connector advertises the building as “Georgia Tech off-campus housing.”

Police said the man was shot in the head. He was breathing, but was not conscious.

The victim was taken to the hospital. There is no word yet on his condition. The investigation is ongoing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group