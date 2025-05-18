3 men dead, others injured after shooting at GA bar

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway after multiple people died in an overnight shooting on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around midnight, Bibb County deputies were called to the Midtown Daiquiri Bar & Grill on Log Cabin Drive regarding a person shot.

When deputies arrived, they found multiple victims with gunshot wounds. The victims were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. Their ages, current conditions and identities were not released.

TRENDING STORIES:

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones pronounced three victims dead at the scene.

Authorities identified the three men as Jedarrius Meadows Jr, 28, Javonta Faulks, 32, and Javarsia Meadows, 24.

Investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting. No other details were released.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group