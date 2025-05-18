4 dead in apparent murder-suicide in southeast GA

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide early Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were at the scene of an apparent murder-suicide on Baxter Durrence Road, just outside of Glennville.

According to the TCSO, four people, two Hispanic males and two Hispanic females, including the suspected shooter, have been confirmed dead.

Their ages and identities have not been released.

Authorities said there is no active threat to the community.

No word on a motive. Officials are working to learn the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Please keep the families involved in your thoughts during this difficult time‚” the sheriff’s office said.

