Johns Creek teen cashes over $545K in fake checks to pay lawyer in separate fraud case, police say

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A metro Atlanta teen is behind bars in connection with a fraud case.

According to Columbus police, in January 2025, William Chadwick Jones, 19, opened a business account with Synovus Bank in Alpharetta.

Investigators said shortly after Jones deposited five bogus checks totaling $545,770.97 into the account via mobile deposit.

Police said the money was quickly moved through wire transfers, debit card purchases, and peer-to-peer payment platforms like Zelle.

CPD said some of the funds were used to pay a criminal attorney retainer tied to a previous fraud arrest in Forsyth, Ga.

Police said Jones also purchased a Porsche, which he was driving during the time of his arrest.

According to officials, although the fraudulent activity occurred in Alpharetta, the case was referred to CPD in March 2025 due to Synovus Bank being headquartered in Columbus.

CPD worked with the Johns Creek Police Department, the area where Jones live, to arrest him.

Jones was taken to Muscogee County and is awaiting a hearing in Recorder’s Court.

