Fight outside McDonald’s in DeKalb County ends in shootout, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A fight in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in DeKalb County led to a shootout on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the McDonald’s on Flat Shoals Road for a shooting.

When officers got there, they found several cars that had been damaged. The restaurant had also been struck.

Channel 2 Action News is at the restaurant and sees several of the windows of the restaurant shot out.

No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear if anyone was arrested.

Anyone with information on what led to the fight and shooting should call police.

