We now have 4 candidates running to be Georgia’s next governor

ATLANTA — We’re about a year away from the Republican and Democratic primaries here in Georgia in the race for the state’s next governor, and the race got a little bigger on Tuesday with the announcement that former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is now officially a candidate.

She said she plans to go across the state, even the red sections, to convince voters to vote for her.

“I’m going out to communities across this state. I’m going to knock on doors. I’m going to talk to people in these community centers and basements of their churches. I’m going to go to their football stadiums and try and earn each and every vote,” Bottoms said.

Bottoms will face off against Atlanta state Sen. Jason Esteves in the Democratic primary.

Esteves announced his candidacy last month and has been crisscrossing the state talking about what he says are kitchen table issues, and not just against President Donald Trump’s agenda.

“I want to make sure we’re focused on those issues, and that’s what ultimately, what’s going to win us an election. If we run this election against Donald Trump, we’re not going to be talking about the right things, and we’re not doing to be connecting with the voters we connect with,” Esteves said.

The Rev. Olu Brown is the third Democratic candidate vying for the nomination. Brown is a pastor at Impact United Methodist Church and a newcomer to politics.

He told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot how he plans to overcome the underdog label.

“Georgia is more than metro. Two, don’t forget about us, and three, come back. That’s how we’re going to win over and that’s how we’re going to cross the aisle and that’s how we’re going to win,” Brown said.

Elliot did reach out to the lone Republican who’s announced he’s running for governor – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr – for his comment on this story.

His campaign said the attorney general was driving through the state and was not able to talk to Elliot about the race.

