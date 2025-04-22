Jason Carter rules out running for GA governor as wife Kate battles brain cancer

ATLANTA — Jason Carter, a former State Senator and 2014 Democratic nominee for governor, says he will not enter the 2026 Georgia governor’s race.

Carter’s wife, Kate, is battling brain cancer, a representative for the family confirmed on Monday.

He spoke to the Associated Press about his decision.

“For all intents and purposes, I can’t imagine making a decision to run because it’s the wrong time for my family,” Carter told The AP.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Carter, the grandson of former President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter, previously ran for governor in 2014 against Gov. Nathan Deal.

While he hasn’t run for office since then, Carter has been the board chairman for the Carter Center. He also served as the family spokesman for the final months of his grandparents lives.

Rosalynn Carter died in Nov. 2023. Jimmy Carter died in Dec. 2024.

RELATED STORIES:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2025 Cox Media Group