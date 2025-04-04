Keisha Lance Bottoms ‘expects to make formal announcement soon’ about governor’s race

ATLANTA — Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says she’s still considering a run for Georgia governor.

Bottoms discussed her potential run at the Leading Women Defined Summit on Thursday night. She sent Channel 2′s Richard Elliot the following statement after her speech.

“Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. reminded us that there is a ‘fierce urgency of now.’ For the people of Georgia, that includes having leaders who aren’t blindly following Trump off of a moral and economic cliff, but focused on the pressing needs in our communities. I have previously publicly shared that I was seriously considering a run for governor and expect to make a formal announcement soon.”

Bottoms previously sat down with Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez shortly after her position with the Biden administration ended in January. She told Estevez that she had planned a return to politics in Georgia and had her eye on the governor’s race.

“So you’re saying there could be something you want to run for in our state?” Estevez asked.

“There could be,” she replied.

“And what could that be?” he asked.

“Well, there will be a governor’s race on the ballot,” she said.

