How to save big on your phone bill - Clark Howard

Consumers may be overpaying hundreds of dollars annually for cellphone plans they do not need.

Chanel 2 Consumer Adviser Clark Howard explains there are many options for wireless services, allowing customers to cut costs while still accessing major carrier networks.

Howard advises individuals to avoid setting their phone bill on “autopilot” and to explore available alternatives to save money.

Major carriers, including Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile, offer various unlimited plans. These plans typically range from around $50 per month to over $100 per month for a single line.

Adding multiple lines can reduce the per-line cost, but monthly bills can still become excessive.

Many of these major carriers also own budget-friendly brands that operate on the same networks, offering lower costs but potentially fewer perks.

Jay Roberts, a Verizon customer, shared that she pays about $260 per month for two lines, a total that exceeds $3,100 annually.

Her bill is inflated by payments for two phone upgrades. Even without these upgrades, her bill could be reduced by at least half.

Verizon, for example, offers monthly service for $25 per line through its subsidiary, Visible.

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This means Roberts could pay $50 per month instead of $190 for her service, a reduction she was surprised to learn about.

Verizon is not alone in this strategy; T-Mobile owns Mint Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile, and AT&T owns Cricket Wireless.

These budget-friendly services can significantly lower phone bills but may not include perks such as free streaming services or phone upgrade deals.

Dallas Cox, a senior writer for Clark.com who covers wireless deals and savings, explained the difference in service.

“I had someone explain it to me like a fast pass on a roller coaster, like we’re going to the same ride, but one of us might get there a little bit faster,” Cox said, referring to potential speed differences.

Cox emphasized the importance of understanding any limitations with budget-friendly brands.

“You need to know if your speeds are being throttled after a certain amount or if they’re being capped,” Cox stated.

She also highlighted that many people overestimate their data usage because they are frequently connected to Wi-Fi. “I’m always connected to Wi-Fi. Most of us are at home, at work, and so you’d be surprised at how little data you actually use,” Cox said.

Checking data usage over the past 12 months can help determine a user’s actual needs.

Customers who are content with their major carrier but still want to save money can also explore lower-tier plans directly from their current provider.

“You’re with AT&T or T-Mobile or Verizon, and you love them very much, and you’re afraid to leave, like, you still might not need that highest tier plan,” Cox advised.

To freely switch carriers, a current phone must be paid off and unlocked, giving the customer more choice.

“A lot of us buy unlimited plans and don’t need unlimited,” Howard said, “So, we’re paying a lot of extra money for nothing, and speaking of nothing, a lot of the discounters will give you a trial period for free. Maybe about a week and you keep your current service till you’re sure the new one is okay. No risk.”

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