Some students scared after Georgia Tech student was shot in the head at apartment complex

ATLANTA — A Georgia Tech student is in the hospital. Atlanta police say someone shot him in the head.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Shaken but uninjured, two Georgia Tech students, who asked Channel 2 Action News not to use their names, told us they are looking for a new place to live after someone shot another student in the head.

Police say it all happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday inside The Connector Apartments in midtown, not far from the Georgia Tech campus.

“Oh, it’s crazy! It’s crazy. I thought the place was safe, but I guess not,” one student said.

TRENDING STORIES:

APD is calling this an ongoing investigation, but witnesses say the victim was arguing with someone on the ninth floor when the bullets started flying.

“It’s very scary because we aren’t from the US. We are international students, so this is something that is very scary for us, and you don’t really see it in other places,“ another student said.

On Monday, crime scene investigators returned to the scene. It’s unclear if anyone will face charges.

The student’s identity was not released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

A Georgia Tech spokesperson sent the following statement to Channel 2 Action News:

“Our hearts are with our student as well as his family and friends during this time. We are grateful to the dedicated medical professionals who are providing compassionate and expert care.

©2025 Cox Media Group