‘It just smelled funny’: Uber drivers unwittingly used as drug mules in metro Atlanta

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden uncovered some drivers for Uber Courier, a package delivery service, fear they are unknowingly being used as drug mules.

“How are you?” asked a Johns Creek Police officer in body camera video.

“Sorry, my English is not good,” replied the Uber driver.

In the bodycam video, a driver for Uber Courier called 911 in October after a customer asked him to deliver a suspicious package to an apartment in Atlanta.

“It’s just that one bag,” said the officer on video.

Investigators said the bag contained marijuana. But that was not an isolated incident.

“It just smelled funny. It just smelled funny,” said an Uber Courier driver who asked us not to use his name due to safety concerns.

He said he doesn’t know what is inside the packages he delivers most of the time.

