Cobb Co. teacher, wife accused of denying their children food and bathroom, confining them

A teacher and his wife are accused of child cruelty. Police say their teenagers were denied food at times and confined to their rooms.

Police told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that Steven and Anissa Griffin watched their children’s every move through cameras they placed in all of their rooms. They are accused of putting alarms on the bedroom doors, and police say the children had to ask for permission to leave and use the bathroom or eat.

“If he does it to his own kids, his own flesh and blood, who’s to say he wouldn’t do that to someone else’s children?” said Trey Whitaker, a Cobb resident.

Steven Griffin was an English teacher at North Cobb High School but has since resigned.

Noah Pines and Lawrence Zimmerman, attorneys for the Griffins, said they deny the allegations.

“In addition to the warrants painting an inaccurate and incomplete picture of the allegations against them, the warrants were factually and legally deficient.”

Police say the crimes against the four children took place for more than a year. They are also charged with eavesdropping.

Both parents are accused of confining their children to their rooms for days or months at a time, sometimes denying them food or use of the bathroom.

Investigators say cameras the Griffins installed in the bedrooms made the children feel uncomfortable, as they were constantly being recorded.

One of the teens told police he was living in the unfinished basement without heat or air conditioning. Another said the Griffins locked her out of the bathroom and she needed permission to use it.

Newell stopped by the Griffins’ home, but no one answered the door. The attorney representing Steven Griffin said his client is fighting the charges.

