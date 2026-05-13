Sugar company reviewing operations after Channel 2 investigation finds some products underweight

ATLANTA — Domino Sugar says it is reviewing some of its operations after a Channel 2 Action News investigation and the social media firestorm that followed.

Each Domino powdered sugar bag we pulled off the shelf at a Commerce Kroger was about an ounce under the two-pound weight promised on the bag when TikToker Jimmy Wrigg showed Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray his method for checking grocery weights.

For our Channel 2 Action News Investigates story last month, we found products from shrimp to grits that were under the weight we paid for at stores across metro Atlanta.

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It inspired Wrigg to keep looking at and posting to social media about that Domino Sugar. He says he found bags on multiple trips to multiple grocery stores that were under weight and so did some of his social media followers.

“We found it together. We literally did,” Wrigg told Gray.

Now, Domino is taking to social media itself writing in a post on Instagram that “we’ve recently heard some questions about the weight of powdered sugar” and pledging in a later slide that “we are reviewing our quality program to ensure it upholds the standards you expect from Domino.”

“They put out these statements to rest assure a trusting public, the public isn’t trusting anymore. Not at this point, not in this economy, not what we’ve seen and been through so far,” Wrigg said.

In other locations Gray tested, the Domino weights were accurate.

The regulatory requirement is that products produced in batches or lots have to average the declared weight and small variances are allowed.

Domino says its industrial scales are calibrated on an ongoing basis and they run spot checks on their lines daily.

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