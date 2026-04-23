Weight check reveals some shoppers paying more money for less food

The real weight on the scale doesn’t match what you’re paying for on the package.

A Georgia man has been exposing the problem at local grocery stores on social media.

Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray does his own checks at stores to see if you’re paying more money for less food LIVE on Channel 2 Action news at 5:00 p.m.

Armed with a phone and a scale, Jimmy Wrigg has millions of views. He has been finding weights that don’t match what is labeled on the package at Georgia grocery stores.

“That don’t weigh no 4.66 pounds,” he says on TikTok.

He got into doing this because money was tight when he was shopping. Now, he’s hoping to push big companies to do the right thing.

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