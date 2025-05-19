Parents sue after they say 6-year-old daughter was racially attacked at school: ‘It’s disturbing’

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Cathea and Albenis Terminio say their 6-year-old daughter has had to endure severe racial bullying at Ashford Park Elementary School.

“This is systemic, this is ongoing, and we weren’t the first family to experience these issues,” Cathea said.

The lawsuit filed on their behalf against the DeKalb County School District claims the bullying began in 2023, when a white student started calling their daughter the “N-word” and a monkey.

“It’s disturbing,” they said.

The Treminios told Channel 2’s investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln that the bullying escalated to physical attacks.

A September 2023 incident details when a student stomped on her daughter’s hand. There was another incident where a student threw a desk at Treminio’s daughter.

The suit also details a 2024 incident, where a group of students dragged her daughter by the hair, scratched her face while yelling “attack”.

“It has to stop. This is not acceptable,” Cathea Terminio said.

The mother said school administrators did little to address the bullying.

“I immediately asked for a safety plan, which to date, we never received a specific, comprehensive safety plan for our child,” Cathea Terminio told Lincoln.

In 2024, when attempting to get an update on the safety plan from administrators at the school, she said security told her she had to leave, and she was issued a no trespassing order.

“We’ve been prohibited from communicating with her teachers,” Cathea Terminio said.

To make matters worse, Cathea said she began receiving anonymous emails threatening her family.

She told Lincoln, the emails read: “Get out, leave now, you’re not wanted we don’t want you here”.

Another email read in part: “If you wanted to be at a school that’s more diverse, maybe you shouldn’t have moved to this neighborhood.”

Cathea Terninio filed a police report with Brookhaven police and said they were able to trace one email to California and another to China.

Dekalb County Schools sent Lincoln a statement, saying:

“The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) is fully committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all students and employees. District and school leaders actively promote a culture of professionalism and respect, aiming to create and maintain learning environments free from bullying, threats, or intimidation for all students, staff, and families.

“It is the longstanding practice of DCSD not to comment on potential or pending litigation.”

