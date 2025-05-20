Man found dead on top of tank at Cartersville manufacturing plant

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Investigators are working to learn the circumstances surrounding the death of a man found dead Monday evening.

Around 7:15 p.m., Cartersville firefighters were called to the Qcells Facility for a medical emergency.

Officials said they found a Hispanic man in his mid-30s on top of a tank with no pulse and not breathing.

Crews removed the man from the top of the tank, and he was pronounced dead by the coroner. His identity was not released.

Fire officials said the oxygen level at the top of the tank was around 15%, a level too low to survive.

CFD says a nitrogen leak is a possible cause, as no other chemicals or gases were being used in the area.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

