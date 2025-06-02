Atlanta tenants say they’re being wrongly labeled as squatters amid unsafe living conditions

ATLANTA — Tenants at the Bolden Townhomes in southwest Atlanta say they are being told to leave their apartments within days, despite having paid rent.

They fear becoming homeless and claim the property owner is attempting to classify them as squatters under Georgia’s new squatting law.

Residents say they’ve been living without power and facing unsafe living conditions, including mold and severe water damage, with little to no response from the property owner, Bolden Capital Group, which is headquartered in downtown Atlanta.

“I haven’t had any power since I moved in,” said one tenant, Montavious Vaughn, while showing Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers dark, powerless units and empty meter boxes.

Others pointed to dangerous living conditions, including collapsing ceilings, standing water, and widespread mold. One tenant also showed Rogers his bandage, where he said he was shot in the leg by a stray bullet two days ago.

Multiple tenants reported not receiving formal leases upon moving in, despite paying rent. One woman shared that her lease lacked her name, and several other tenants told Rogers their leases had the same wrong name on them.

Other tenants said they were promised a lease the day after moving in, but never received it.

“We moved in here, she said she was going to give me my lease the next day,” Vaughn said. “I waited like three weeks, and she had not been in the office.”

He said she never showed up again. Several other tenants also said they paid their money to the leasing manager, who disappeared.

On Friday, some tenants returned home to find their belongings outside.

“We never got an actual eviction notice,” Hailey Spruill-Osley said. “We just got this: a letter anybody could type.”

The letter said it was a “warning”. Spruill-Osley said it was put on her door Friday and that she was given no notice before her belongings were put outside.

Tenants have shown rent receipts and payment records to support their claims, insisting they are legal occupants. Many say they’re living in the complex on vouchers.

“You can’t call nobody a squatter when we’ve got proof of payments,” Vaughn said.

However, Georgia’s recently passed Squatter Reform Law requires tenants to show a valid lease.

The property owner has to file a squatters’ affidavit. It’s unclear if the owner, Edward Bolden of Bolden Capital Group, filed it.

The act was recently passed, allowing law enforcement to cite suspected squatters criminally for trespassing.

“If they have no documentation, they’ll be out in three days,” said State Rep. Devan Seabaugh, who sponsored the bill.

Under the new law, if the suspected squatter presents a lease, the case goes before a magistrate judge within seven days.

Tenants without a lease may be forced to vacate by Tuesday. Those who do have leases could still be required to appear in court to prove their right to remain in their homes.

Rogers reached out to Bolden. When asked about the power issues, Bolden denied the allegations, said he would send documents, and then hung up. Follow-up messages were read but not answered.

Georgia Power confirmed it’s working with Bolden Townhomes and released the following statement:

“Georgia Power continues to work with Bowden Townhomes to address various connection and account issues for their residents. Given possible legal, safety and account privacy issues, we are not at liberty to discuss. For further details, please contact Bowden Townhomes directly.”

Tenants say they feel the law is being weaponized against them. With nowhere else to go, many are now scrambling to find housing before Tuesday’s deadline.

“I am homeless,” Spruill-Osley said. “I have nowhere to go.”

Under the new law, A fake lease also adds an extra felony charge.

Channel 2 Action News also learned that Bolden Capital Group is involved in several lawsuits.

