Driver, 9-year-old hospitalized after suspected DUI driver smashes into car during chase

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that left multiple people injured, including a child.

It happened just before 4 p.m. on Sunday on Georgia 20 near Oak Hill Road.

According to GSP, a Hyundai Sonata was traveling west on Georgia 20, trying to get away from Newton County deputies.

Simultaneously, a Nissan Maxima was traveling east on Georgia 20, approaching the chase.

GSP said the driver of the Sonata lost control and drove into the east lane of Georgia 20, slamming into the Maxima.

While headed to the scene, GSP learned the NCSO was searching for three men who ran away after the collision happened.

After an extensive search, GSP said all three suspects were found and taken to the Piedmont Newton Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Sonata is suspected of driving while under the influence, according to GSP.

The driver of the Maxima and a 9-year-old who was in the backseat were seriously injured and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

None of the suspects’ nor the victims’ identities were released.

GSP said Georgia 20 was closed at 3:51 p.m. and reopened at 7:37 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

