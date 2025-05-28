Teen caught during attempted contraband drop at GA prison, officials say

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager has found himself behind bars after deputies said they found him with contraband outside a Georgia prison.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Tuesday, around 3:30 a.m., Washington County deputies were notified about a suspicious person with a backpack in a cornfield near Washington State Prison.

The deputies, along with the Georgia Department of Corrections K9 Unit, tracked the suspect through the field.

By 5:30 a.m., authorities found the suspect, Maurice Stewart, 19, of Albany.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to officials, Stewart was found with the following:

Two bottles of promethazine

Pound of marijuana

Four pounds of tobacco

Five cellphones with accessories

Other miscellaneous items

Stewart was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute, four counts of items prohibited by the warden, and trading with inmates.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group