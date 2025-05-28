Teen caught during attempted contraband drop at GA prison, officials say

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager has found himself behind bars after deputies said they found him with contraband outside a Georgia prison.
On Tuesday, around 3:30 a.m., Washington County deputies were notified about a suspicious person with a backpack in a cornfield near Washington State Prison.
The deputies, along with the Georgia Department of Corrections K9 Unit, tracked the suspect through the field.
By 5:30 a.m., authorities found the suspect, Maurice Stewart, 19, of Albany.
According to officials, Stewart was found with the following:
- Two bottles of promethazine
- Pound of marijuana
- Four pounds of tobacco
- Five cellphones with accessories
- Other miscellaneous items
Stewart was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute, four counts of items prohibited by the warden, and trading with inmates.
