‘Stranger Things’ star graduates from metro Atlanta high school

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia native who made her big break on Netflix’s “Stranger Things” is now a graduate.

Priah Ferguson joined “Stranger Things” in the show’s second season in 2017 as Erica Sinclair, the younger sister of one of the main group of characters, and was quickly promoted to a series regular.

Now, eight years later, Ferguson is a graduate of Fayette County High School.

“Most people are always surprised when they find out I’ve been in public school my whole life," she wrote.

She announced her graduation on Instagram, saying she didn’t want to miss out on real-world experiences because of “Stranger Things.”

“As much as I’ve pushed myself to be great in my craft, I’ve also prioritized living a life that’s real—one that’s helped shape me into a well-rounded young woman,” she wrote.

Much of “Stranger Things” has been filmed in metro Atlanta since it began.

A more than six-acre property in Fayetteville served as the home of Will, Jonathan and Joyce Byers in fictional Hawkins, Indiana throughout the show, which is one of Netflix’s most-watched television series ever.

