Atlanta community ranked #1 place to live in the U.S.

ATLANTA, Ga. — Niche is out with their 2026 Best Places to Live in America and two of the top ten locations are in Atlanta

Niche lists Atlantic Station as the #1 best place to live in America. The ranking lists Atlantic Station’s highly rated public schools, bars, restaurants, coffee shops and outdoor space. You can find details on how rankings are calculated here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The live-work-play district celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2025. More than six-thousand people live on site and more than 11 million people visit each year, according to their website.

Like any community, Atlantic Station is not without issues. Their iconic Twelve Midtown building recently had to evacuate because of problems with power and water. A chaotic incident in December involved crowds of teenagers who set off fireworks and started shooting.

Atlantic Station is not the only area of Atlanta to make the list. Midtown Atlanta came in at #6.

TRENDING STORIES:

The top 10 includes:

Atlantic Station in Atlanta Colonial Village in Arlington, VA Evergreen Park in Palo Alto, CA Downtown North in Palo Alto, CA Clarendon Hills in Chicago, IL Midtown Atlanta in Atlanta Ardmore in Philadelphia, PA Devon in Philadelphia, PA Penn Wynne in Philadelphia, PA College Terrace in Palo Alto, CA

You can find the full list here.

Georgia is a popular choice in national rankings. A list of best places to live from U.S. News & World Report ranked Johns Creek at #1 for 2025-2026.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group