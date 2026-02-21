Residents forced to evacuate midtown Atlanta high-rise over power, water issues

ATLANTA — Twelve Midtown Hotel in Atlantic Station has been evacuated for issues with power and water, Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said Friday.

AFRD said the order to evacuate was given for unpotable water conditions. They were also aware of “a power-related issue” affecting the building.

Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter spoke to residents who say they have more questions than answers, including when they can return home.

“I’m disappointed. I really had false hope,” one resident said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Residents at Twelve Midtown previously told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna that power and water went out Feb. 10, and they had spent more than 48 hours in the dark.

But now those issues have returned, and residents say they haven’t gotten clear communication from property management.

“When I presented it to the concierge desk, they had heard about the rumor. They said they didn’t know anything about this, and they offered us the corporate number,” one woman said.

Georgia Power is working to resolve the power issue, and building management is helping to find accommodations for residents and guests.

In an email sent to residents by property management on Friday afternoon, they said rewiring was taking place to correct the problem.

“The evacuation will remain in effect until clean water service is restored,” fire officials said in a statement. ”AFRD personnel are actively engaged on scene and working alongside building management and utility partners to ensure the safety of all occupants."

“Put yourself in our position. Because every night at the end of the workday, coats, jackets, and purses are on, and they’re out the door. And we’re here suffering, and no one seems to care,” a tenant told Kleinpeter.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group