Neighbors say they haven’t had water for weeks at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Tenants at the 55 Pharr apartment complex in Buckhead say they haven’t had running water for nearly two weeks.

Neighbors told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna that they are living out of water bottles in deplorable conditions.

“It’s a basic necessity. It’s not a luxury,” Nicole Brown said.

Property emails say the problem began on Jan. 28 and blamed a plumbing issue, but promised that help was on the way.

A week later, the complex emailed residents and said the issue still had not been fixed and they were apologizing for the continued delay.

On Thursday, residents received another email saying they are still trying to identify the cause of the problem and there was no end in sight.

Brown said she just can’t understand how a complex in the middle of Buckhead could operate without water for weeks.

“Not in America, not in 2026, not as a veteran that fought for this country, not as a human being,” Brown said.

But her apartment complex isn’t the only one with major outages.

Residents at Twelve Midtown in Atlantic Station are in a similar boat. Power and water went our on Tuesday afternoon, and they’ve spent more than 48 hours in the dark.

“It has been a nightmare,” one tenant said. “They have sent us some emails. What about action? Not even a bottle of water.”

Emails show Twelve Midtown bringing in emergency generators that they hope will fix the problem.

Georgia Power confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the issue at Twelve Midtown is not on their end.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to both 55 Pharr and Twelve Midtown, but have not heard back.

