3 tornadoes confirmed from Sunday’s storms in north Georgia

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — At least three tornadoes touched down in north Georgia on Sunday, according to preliminary reports.

Severe Weather Team 2 tracked the storms live on Channel 2 as tornado warnings were issued throughout the evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Tuesday, damage survey teams confirmed two EF-1 tornadoes in Gordon County and one EF-0 tornado in Chattooga County.

No injuries were reported.

“This makes 20 confirmed tornadoes in the WSB viewing area in 2025. Additional tornadoes may be confirmed from Tuesday’s storms,” Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group