MARTA train shooting victim is star student-athlete at KIPP Atlanta

ATLANTA — A 17-year-old who was shot on a train at MARTA Midtown station has been identified.

J’Von Easterling is a rising senior and star student-athlete at KIPP Atlanta, according to a GoFundMe set up for him.

“J’Von is a State Champion athlete, aspiring engineer and respected young leader who has dedicated himself to excellence in the classroom, in competition and in his community,” organizer Betty Brown wrote.

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Easterling had just left a Georgia Tech engineering program when he went to the Midtown MARTA station. His family says he was shot in the hand and leg, but his bag stopped a bullet from hitting him in the chest.

Police identified the suspect as Anthony Gresham and found him after a manhunt in Douglas County. He faces local and federal charges for the shooting.

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Easterling remains in the hospital after having multiple surgeries with more scheduled, according to the GoFundMe.

“As J’Von focuses on healing, his mother remains by his side, unable to work while caring for her son. We are asking family, friends and the broader community to come together and help ease the financial burden placed on a single mother by this tragedy,” Brown wrote.

If you wish to donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

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