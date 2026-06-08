MARTA gears up for the World Cup following recent violent crimes

ATLANTA — With the World Cup starting in a matter of days, MARTA’s enhanced security schedule is already in operation. This comes after a recent stabbing and a shooting at MARTA stations.

At the Midtown MARTA Station on Friday, police say Anthony Tyrone Gresham shot a 19-year-old on the train.

RELATED STORY: MARTA under federal investigation after recent stabbings

Authorities caught Gresham on Sunday in Douglas County, but it was the latest high-profile incident of violence for a department now under federal investigation.

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According to FTA data, when it comes to incidents on heavy rail, MARTA’s incident rate is 5.5 times higher than the national average.

However, MARTA is taking steps to address this.

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Already, 280 officers are working 12 hours a day, 6 days a week. Its real-time crime center is monitoring the 12,000 cameras.

Channel 2’s Michael Doudna spoke to riders over the last several days.

“There needs to be some sort of security, like what is brought on the trains and what is not,” one rider said. “I think what might be necessary is more legislation, so we can feel safer.”

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For the World Cup, MARTA will operate their emergency operation centers starting on the 11th St., along with additional overnight train patrols.

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