MARTA midtown shooting: Suspect faces federal charges; victim identified

The man accused of shooting a 17-year-old on a MARTA train will now face federal charges.

MARTA police say Anthony Gresham shot the teen on Friday night at the Midtown station. A GoFundMe identified the victim as J’Von Easterling.

Officers arrested Gresham on Sunday in Douglas County.

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On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Northern District of Georgia announced three federal charges against Gresham:

Committing an act of violence with intent to cause serious bodily injury on a mass transportation system

Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon

Discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

MARTA police chief M. Scott Kreher express support for U.S. Attorney Ted Hertzberg bringing charges against Gresham.

“The riders who depend on MARTA, and the officers who work to protect them, deserve to see violent offenders held accountable,” Kreher said. “I support and appreciate U.S. Attorney Hertzberg for his leadership in this area and for the continued partnership with the FBI AMMO task force as we work together to keep our communities safe.”

HOW THE SUPSECT WAS CAUGHT

Officials told Channel 2’s Cory James that a Douglas County deputy spotted Gresham along Lee Road Sunday night. When the deputy approached him, investigators say Gresham ran into the woods.

Multiple jurisdictions responded along with Douglas County Sheriff’s K-9 units. The Georgia State Patrol’s aviation unit spotted him in the woods and investigators took him into custody.

Anthony Gresham

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