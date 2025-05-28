Ga father, 9-year-old daughter found dead with gunshot wounds inside car

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in southeast Georgia, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

On Tuesday, around 7:45 p.m., Brooklet police and Bulloch County deputies were called to a report about an unresponsive child locked in a vehicle at Brooklet City Park.

When authorities arrived, they opened the vehicle and found a child dead in the backseat with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officials said a man was found dead in the front seat from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to the GBI, a handgun was found on his lap.

The GBI identified the victims as James Lee Mayo,37, and his 9-year-old daughter, Emily Grace Mayo.

Their bodies will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler for autopsies.

The investigation is ongoing.

