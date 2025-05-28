Georgia Lottery player wins $1M on scratch-off game

ATLANTA — A Georgia Lottery player recently won $1 million playing the 2nd Edition Billionaire Club scratch-off game.

The player claimed their winnings on May 16, choosing to take the lump sum prize of $535,398.06.

The winning ticket was bought at Texaco Food Mart, on N. Columbia Street in Milledgeville.

Last week, Georgia Lottery players won more than $43 million playing scratchers.

Two players won the Fantasy 5 jackpot in the May 23 drawing, each winning $104,977.

The tickets were bought at PMJ Food Mart on US Highway 84 East in Cairo, and Ruma Food Mart on Lawrenceville Highway in Lawrenceville.

The winning numbers were 04-20-30-33-35.

Another player scored a Fantasy 5 jackpot of $176,901 in the May 26 drawing. The winning ticket matched all five numbers - 04-10-21-25-33 and was bought at Smiths Grocery on Campbellton Redwine Road in Palmetto.

Winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

