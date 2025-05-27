Police ask for help identifying man they say shot, killed homeowner during robbery

ATLANTA — Police in DeKalb County are asking for help identifying a man they say is wanted in a deadly shooting nearly two weeks ago.
The DeKalb County Police Department released surveillance images of a man wanted in that shooting along Rock Springs Road in Lithonia from May 16.
The surveillance photos were taken at a nearby Walmart.
Investigators said the man shown in the photos and another went into a home around 7:15 p.m. and could be seen taking going in and out of the home and places items into an SUV.
Moments after they leave, the homeowner is seen stumbling outside with a gunshot wound to his back. He then collapses and dies.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call DeKalb police at 770-724-7850.
People can also send an anonymous tip to DeKalb County Police through the free Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.
