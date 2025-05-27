DeKalb County

Police ask for help identifying man they say shot, killed homeowner during robbery

By Scott Flynn, WSBTV.com
Surveillance photo of wanted man The DeKalb County Police Department released surveillance images of a man wanted in that shooting along Rock Springs Road in Lithonia from May 16. (PHOTOS: DeKalb County Police Department)
ATLANTA — Police in DeKalb County are asking for help identifying a man they say is wanted in a deadly shooting nearly two weeks ago.

The DeKalb County Police Department released surveillance images of a man wanted in that shooting along Rock Springs Road in Lithonia from May 16.

The surveillance photos were taken at a nearby Walmart.

Investigators said the man shown in the photos and another went into a home around 7:15 p.m. and could be seen taking going in and out of the home and places items into an SUV.

Moments after they leave, the homeowner is seen stumbling outside with a gunshot wound to his back. He then collapses and dies.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call DeKalb police at 770-724-7850.

People can also send an anonymous tip to DeKalb County Police through the free Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

